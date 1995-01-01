Search apps
Nanosaur
Send dinosaur eggs to the future before a meteor hits the Earth!
Tux Planet Speedrun Any%
Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
Empty Clip
Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
Urban Terror
Tactical first person shooter with action movie elements
OpenNox
OpenNox is a modern implementation of a Nox game engine
Tremulous
Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy
Bugdom
Save Bugdom from Thorax's evil Fire Ants
World of PADMAN
Incredibly carefully designed and colorful freeware fun shooter for young and young-at-heart people
Warsow
Fast paced 3D first person shooter
Q2PRO
Enhanced Quake 2 client
SDL-Ball
Brick-breaking game with pretty graphics
FreeDM
Deathmatch game based on the Doom engine
Unvanquished
Fast paced, first person strategy game
Battle Tanks
A fun filled scrolling game with battle tanks
Nanosaur 2: Hatchling
Fly a pterodactyl who’s loaded with hi-tech weaponry
Pekka Kana 2
Jump 'n run game made in the spirit of old classic platformers
Lugaru HD
Third person ninja rabbit fighting game
Quetoo
A free first person shooter for Mac, PC and Linux
BZFlag
A 3D first person tank battle game
OpenClonk
Multiplayer action game where you control small and nimble humanoids
Mighty Mike
High-Powered Action Rescue in a Toy Store Gone Mad!
M.A.R.S. - A ridiculous shooter
2D space shooter with awesome visual effects
Project: Starfighter
Space shoot 'em up game.
C-Dogs SDL
Classic overhead run-and-gun game
The Legend of Edgar
2D Adventure Platform Game
HyperRogue
Non-euclidean graphical rogue-like game
RigelEngine
A modern re-implementation of the classic DOS game Duke Nukem II
Otto Matic
Save the Earth from the clutches of the Giant Brain from Planet X
L'Abbaye des morts
An obsolete video game for a dark passage of history
Windstille 0.2
A cinematic sci-fi 2D platformer
