Action

62 results

Nanosaur

Send dinosaur eggs to the future before a meteor hits the Earth!

Tux Planet Speedrun Any%

Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
@dtsudo on GitHub

Empty Clip

Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
@jazztickets on GitLab

Urban Terror

Tactical first person shooter with action movie elements

OpenNox

OpenNox is a modern implementation of a Nox game engine

Tremulous

Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy

Bugdom

Save Bugdom from Thorax's evil Fire Ants

World of PADMAN

Incredibly carefully designed and colorful freeware fun shooter for young and young-at-heart people

Warsow

Fast paced 3D first person shooter

Q2PRO

Enhanced Quake 2 client

SDL-Ball

Brick-breaking game with pretty graphics

FreeDM

Deathmatch game based on the Doom engine

Unvanquished

Fast paced, first person strategy game

Battle Tanks

A fun filled scrolling game with battle tanks

Nanosaur 2: Hatchling

Fly a pterodactyl who’s loaded with hi-tech weaponry

Pekka Kana 2

Jump 'n run game made in the spirit of old classic platformers

Lugaru HD

Third person ninja rabbit fighting game

Quetoo

A free first person shooter for Mac, PC and Linux

BZFlag

A 3D first person tank battle game

OpenClonk

Multiplayer action game where you control small and nimble humanoids

Mighty Mike

High-Powered Action Rescue in a Toy Store Gone Mad!

M.A.R.S. - A ridiculous shooter

2D space shooter with awesome visual effects

Project: Starfighter

Space shoot 'em up game.

C-Dogs SDL

Classic overhead run-and-gun game

The Legend of Edgar

2D Adventure Platform Game

HyperRogue

Non-euclidean graphical rogue-like game

RigelEngine

A modern re-implementation of the classic DOS game Duke Nukem II

Otto Matic

Save the Earth from the clutches of the Giant Brain from Planet X

L'Abbaye des morts

An obsolete video game for a dark passage of history

Windstille 0.2

A cinematic sci-fi 2D platformer