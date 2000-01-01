Search apps
Prism Launcher
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
This app is verified
prismlauncher.org
SuperTux
A jump-and-run game starring Tux the Penguin
Xonotic
Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter
OpenSpades
Open Source voxel shooter
Cave Story NX
A nostalgic side-action adventure game
Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony
Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
This app is verified
realm667.com
AssaultCube
Fast arcade first person shooter
Freedoom: Phase 1
First-person shooter based on the Doom engine
Sauerbraten
Free multiplayer & singleplayer first person shooter, the successor of the Cube FPS
Total Chaos
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
Surge the Rabbit
A fun 2D retro platformer inspired by Sonic games and a game creation system
Crispy Doom
Limit-removing enhanced-resolution Doom source port
This app is verified
@fabiangreffrath on GitHub
Chocolate Doom
Conservative Doom Source Port
ET: Legacy
ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.
Abuse
Dark 2D side-scrolling platform game
Freedoom: Phase 2
First-person shooter based on the Doom engine
Armagetron Advanced
3D Lightcycle Game
Frogatto & Friends
An old-school 2D platform game
SuperTux - Milestone 1
The classic version of the platformer starring Tux the Penguin
Red Eclipse
First-person shooter with agile gameplay and built-in editor
OpenArena
Free and open source first-person shooter
Doomsday Engine
Enhanced source port of Doom, Heretic, and Hexen
Total Chaos Retro Edition
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
ReTux
Action platformer starring the Linux mascot, Tux
OpenArena (Quake3e)
Free and open source first-person shooter
OpenFodder
An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.
Pioneer
A game of lonely space adventure
X-Moto
2D motocross platform game
AAAAXY
A nonlinear puzzle platformer taking place in impossible spaces
Lix
Lemmings-like game with puzzles, editor, multiplayer
