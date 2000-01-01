Action

62 results

Prism Launcher

A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
prismlauncher.org

SuperTux

A jump-and-run game starring Tux the Penguin

Xonotic

Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter

OpenSpades

Open Source voxel shooter

Cave Story NX

A nostalgic side-action adventure game

Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony

Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
realm667.com

AssaultCube

Fast arcade first person shooter

Freedoom: Phase 1

First-person shooter based on the Doom engine

Sauerbraten

Free multiplayer & singleplayer first person shooter, the successor of the Cube FPS

Total Chaos

Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis

Surge the Rabbit

A fun 2D retro platformer inspired by Sonic games and a game creation system

Crispy Doom

Limit-removing enhanced-resolution Doom source port
@fabiangreffrath on GitHub

Chocolate Doom

Conservative Doom Source Port

ET: Legacy

ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

Abuse

Dark 2D side-scrolling platform game

Armagetron Advanced

3D Lightcycle Game

Frogatto & Friends

An old-school 2D platform game

SuperTux - Milestone 1

The classic version of the platformer starring Tux the Penguin

Red Eclipse

First-person shooter with agile gameplay and built-in editor

OpenArena

Free and open source first-person shooter

Doomsday Engine

Enhanced source port of Doom, Heretic, and Hexen

Total Chaos Retro Edition

Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis

ReTux

Action platformer starring the Linux mascot, Tux

OpenFodder

An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.

Pioneer

A game of lonely space adventure

X-Moto

2D motocross platform game

AAAAXY

A nonlinear puzzle platformer taking place in impossible spaces

Lix

Lemmings-like game with puzzles, editor, multiplayer