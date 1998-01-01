Search apps
508 results
Nanosaur 2: Hatchling
Fly a pterodactyl who’s loaded with hi-tech weaponry
Maelstrom
High Quality Asteroids Clone
Tetzle
Jigsaw puzzle with tetromino pieces
Multiplication Puzzle
Solve a math mystery
This app is verified
drey.app
Pekka Kana 2
Jump 'n run game made in the spirit of old classic platformers
Lugaru HD
Third person ninja rabbit fighting game
Warble
The word-guessing game
LGeneral
Turn based strategy game engine (like Panzer General)
Potato Guy
A simple constructor game suitable for children and adults alike
This app is verified
KDE
Gargoyle
An Interactive Fiction Player
Commander Genius
An Engine used to play the "Commander Keen" and "Cosmos the Cosmic Adventure" game series
Quetoo
A free first person shooter for Mac, PC and Linux
TrenchBroom
Level editor for Quake-based games
Dice Roller
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
GameOutlet
Find the best prices on PC games
This app is verified
@appoutlet on GitHub
Swell Foop
Clear the screen by removing groups of colored and shaped tiles
JSettlers
A Remake of "The Settlers III" for Windows, Linux, Mac and Android
Sandbox
A sand simulation game
Blobby Volley 2
The head-to-head multiplayer volley-ball game.
Kigo
Go Board Game
This app is verified
KDE
BZFlag
A 3D first person tank battle game
Bitfighter
multiplayer vector graphics space game
BrogueCE
Brogue: Community Edition - a community-lead fork of the much-loved minimalist roguelike game
Remnants of the Precursors
A polished modernization of the original Master of Orion Strategy game from 1993.
Cowsay
Cowsay, a state of the art Cowsay generator using GNOME conventions
GaticTacToe
Play Tic-tac-toe with your friends
Bomber
Arcade Bombing Game
This app is verified
KDE
OpenClonk
Multiplayer action game where you control small and nimble humanoids
Maniatic Launcher
A launcher for the decompilation of Retro Engine (v5)
Mighty Mike
High-Powered Action Rescue in a Toy Store Gone Mad!
