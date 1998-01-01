ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

Nanosaur 2: Hatchling

Fly a pterodactyl who’s loaded with hi-tech weaponry

Maelstrom

High Quality Asteroids Clone

Tetzle

Jigsaw puzzle with tetromino pieces

Multiplication Puzzle

Solve a math mystery
Pekka Kana 2

Jump 'n run game made in the spirit of old classic platformers

Lugaru HD

Third person ninja rabbit fighting game

Warble

The word-guessing game

LGeneral

Turn based strategy game engine (like Panzer General)

Potato Guy

A simple constructor game suitable for children and adults alike
Gargoyle

An Interactive Fiction Player

Commander Genius

An Engine used to play the "Commander Keen" and "Cosmos the Cosmic Adventure" game series

Quetoo

A free first person shooter for Mac, PC and Linux

TrenchBroom

Level editor for Quake-based games

Dice Roller

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

GameOutlet

Find the best prices on PC games
Swell Foop

Clear the screen by removing groups of colored and shaped tiles

JSettlers

A Remake of "The Settlers III" for Windows, Linux, Mac and Android

Sandbox

A sand simulation game

Blobby Volley 2

The head-to-head multiplayer volley-ball game.

Kigo

Go Board Game
BZFlag

A 3D first person tank battle game

Bitfighter

multiplayer vector graphics space game

BrogueCE

Brogue: Community Edition - a community-lead fork of the much-loved minimalist roguelike game

Remnants of the Precursors

A polished modernization of the original Master of Orion Strategy game from 1993.

Cowsay

Cowsay, a state of the art Cowsay generator using GNOME conventions

GaticTacToe

Play Tic-tac-toe with your friends

Bomber

Arcade Bombing Game
OpenClonk

Multiplayer action game where you control small and nimble humanoids

Maniatic Launcher

A launcher for the decompilation of Retro Engine (v5)

Mighty Mike

High-Powered Action Rescue in a Toy Store Gone Mad!