508 results
Palapeli
Jigsaw puzzle game
This app is verified
KDE
Dynablaster Revenge
Remake of the game Dynablaster
Warsow
Fast paced 3D first person shooter
Mr Rescue
Arcade-style fire fighting game
Dhewm 3
dhewm 3 is a Doom 3 GPL source port
Bovo
"Five in a row" board game
This app is verified
KDE
Midnightmare Teddy
Shoot and survive
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Tuxpuck
3D Shufflepuck Pong Game
Space Station 14
Multiplayer disaster simulator
This app is verified
spacestation14.com
Kolf
Miniature Golf
This app is verified
KDE
Q2PRO
Enhanced Quake 2 client
DDNet
DDraceNetwork, a cooperative racing mod of Teeworlds
White House
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
KBlocks
Falling Blocks Game
This app is verified
KDE
OpenJKDF2
A cross-platform reimplementation of “Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II”
CorsixTH
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
SDL-Ball
Brick-breaking game with pretty graphics
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire
Answer all questions to win $1 million.
FreeDM
Deathmatch game based on the Doom engine
Unvanquished
Fast paced, first person strategy game
Four-in-a-row
Make lines of the same color to win
MegaGlest
Real time strategy game (RTS)
Neothesia
GPU accelerated midi visualizer
KHangMan
Hangman Game
This app is verified
KDE
Battle Tanks
A fun filled scrolling game with battle tanks
Frets on Fire
Frets on Fire is a game of musical skill and fast fingers. The aim of the game is to play guitar with the keyboard as accurately as possible.
Missile Math
A plane flying shooter game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Five or More
Remove colored balls from the board by forming lines
This app is verified
GNOME
Maze
A simple maze game
Cow's Revenge
Indie Platformer Pixel Art Game
