ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

Games

508 results

Palapeli

Jigsaw puzzle game
KDE

Dynablaster Revenge

Remake of the game Dynablaster

Warsow

Fast paced 3D first person shooter

Mr Rescue

Arcade-style fire fighting game

Dhewm 3

dhewm 3 is a Doom 3 GPL source port

Bovo

"Five in a row" board game
KDE

Midnightmare Teddy

Shoot and survive
endlessnetwork.com

Tuxpuck

3D Shufflepuck Pong Game

Space Station 14

Multiplayer disaster simulator
spacestation14.com

Kolf

Miniature Golf
KDE

Q2PRO

Enhanced Quake 2 client

DDNet

DDraceNetwork, a cooperative racing mod of Teeworlds

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

KBlocks

Falling Blocks Game
KDE

OpenJKDF2

A cross-platform reimplementation of “Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II”

CorsixTH

Open source clone of Theme Hospital

SDL-Ball

Brick-breaking game with pretty graphics

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Answer all questions to win $1 million.

FreeDM

Deathmatch game based on the Doom engine

Unvanquished

Fast paced, first person strategy game

Four-in-a-row

Make lines of the same color to win

MegaGlest

Real time strategy game (RTS)

Neothesia

GPU accelerated midi visualizer

KHangMan

Hangman Game
KDE

Battle Tanks

A fun filled scrolling game with battle tanks

Frets on Fire

Frets on Fire is a game of musical skill and fast fingers. The aim of the game is to play guitar with the keyboard as accurately as possible.

Missile Math

A plane flying shooter game
endlessnetwork.com

Five or More

Remove colored balls from the board by forming lines
GNOME

Maze

A simple maze game

Cow's Revenge

Indie Platformer Pixel Art Game