Audio & Video
TV
TV
14 results
Kodi
The ultimate entertainment center
This app is verified
kodi.tv
Stremio
Watch videos, movies, TV series and TV channels instantly.
mpv
A free, open source, and cross-platform media player
Celluloid
GTK+ frontend for mpv
Jellyfin Media Player
Desktop client for Jellyfin media server
This app is verified
@iwalton3 on GitHub
Clapper
Simple and modern GNOME media player
This app is verified
@rafostar on GitHub
Haruna Media Player
Open source media player built with Qt/QML and libmpv.
This app is verified
KDE
Cinema
A video player for watching local video files
MediathekView
Access to public German TV Mediathek
Jellyfin MPV Shim
Cast-only client for Jellyfin Media Server
This app is verified
@iwalton3 on GitHub
TV-Browser
A free EPG
memento
An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese
e2 SAT Editor
Satellite channel lists editor: Enigma2, Neutrino, dreambox
Telly Skout
A convergent Kirigami TV guide
This app is verified
KDE