Audio & Video
Recorder
Recorder
14 results
VLC
VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player
OBS Studio
Live streaming and video recording software
This app is verified
obsproject.com
Cheese
Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
This app is verified
GNOME
Peek
Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface
Tenacity
Record and edit audio files
This app is verified
tenacityaudio.org
GPU Screen Recorder
A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
This app is verified
dec05eba.com
Reaper
Digital Audio Workstation.
Mixxx DJ Software
Everything you need to perform live DJ mixes
Bitwig Studio
Modern music production and performance
vokoscreenNG
Easy to use screencast creator
Olive
Non-linear video editor
MediathekView
Access to public German TV Mediathek
Reco
Record talks to remember the contents later
RecApp
User friendly Open Source screencaster for Linux written in GTK