Recorder

14 results

VLC

VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player

OBS Studio

Live streaming and video recording software
obsproject.com

Cheese

Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
GNOME

Peek

Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface

Tenacity

Record and edit audio files
tenacityaudio.org

GPU Screen Recorder

A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
dec05eba.com

Reaper

Digital Audio Workstation.

Mixxx DJ Software

Everything you need to perform live DJ mixes

Bitwig Studio

Modern music production and performance

vokoscreenNG

Easy to use screencast creator

Olive

Non-linear video editor

MediathekView

Access to public German TV Mediathek

Reco

Record talks to remember the contents later

RecApp

User friendly Open Source screencaster for Linux written in GTK