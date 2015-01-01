Music

44 results

Giada

Your hardcore loop machine

Denemo

Create Music Scores

Frescobaldi

LilyPond Music Editor

Drumstick Metronome

Drumstick MIDI Metronome based on the ALSA Sequencer

Purr Data

An open source visual programming language for multimedia, based on Pure Data

elektroid

Sample and MIDI device manager
Samplebrain

A custom sample mashing app designed by Aphex Twin

Lyrics

The beautiful way to sing your songs

Power Tab Editor

View and edit guitar tablature

Rockarrolla

A jukebox-like music player

Listen 1

One for all free music in China

Opentapes

Listen to Hip-Hop mixtapes

Qoobar

Qoobar is a simple tags editor for classical music

jammr client

Play with musicians over the internet