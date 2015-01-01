Search apps
Audio & Video
Music
Music
44 results
Giada
Your hardcore loop machine
Denemo
Create Music Scores
Frescobaldi
LilyPond Music Editor
Drumstick Metronome
Drumstick MIDI Metronome based on the ALSA Sequencer
Purr Data
An open source visual programming language for multimedia, based on Pure Data
elektroid
Sample and MIDI device manager
This app is verified
@dagargo on GitHub
Samplebrain
A custom sample mashing app designed by Aphex Twin
Lyrics
The beautiful way to sing your songs
Power Tab Editor
View and edit guitar tablature
Rockarrolla
A jukebox-like music player
Listen 1
One for all free music in China
Opentapes
Listen to Hip-Hop mixtapes
Qoobar
Qoobar is a simple tags editor for classical music
jammr client
Play with musicians over the internet
