Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Audio & Video
Music
Music
44 results
Spotify
Online music streaming service
Amberol
Plays music, and nothing else
This app is verified
bassi.io
Monophony
Stream music from YouTube
This app is verified
@zehkira on GitLab
Tuner
Discover and listen to internet radio stations
G4Music
Play your music elegantly
This app is verified
@neithern on GitHub
MuseScore
Create, play and print beautiful sheet music
Nook Desktop
Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.
Spotube
A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
This app is verified
@KRTirtho on GitHub
Spot
Listen to music on Spotify
This app is verified
alextren.dev
Bitwig Studio
Modern music production and performance
Soundux
A cross-platform soundboard
This app is verified
@Soundux on GitHub
nuclear music player
A electron based music player
TuxGuitar
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
Resonance
Harmonize your listening experience
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
Radio
A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Recorder
Simple audio recorder
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
FamiStudio
FamiStudio NES Music Editor
Sayonara
A lightweight Qt Audio player
VMPK
Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver
Soma Radio
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
GrandOrgue
Pipe organ simulator
Melody
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
GMetronome
A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians
Byte
Rediscover your music
Headset
Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.
Helio Workstation
Helio Project libre music composition software
Vvave
Play your music collection
This app is verified
KDE
theBeat
Audio Player
This app is verified
vicr123.com
Polyphone
Create your own instruments to play your favorite music
HBud
Simple audio/video player and karaoke app written in Python and GTK4
This app is verified
@swanux on GitHub
1
2