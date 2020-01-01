Music

44 results

Spotify

Online music streaming service

Amberol

Plays music, and nothing else
bassi.io

Monophony

Stream music from YouTube
@zehkira on GitLab

Tuner

Discover and listen to internet radio stations

G4Music

Play your music elegantly
@neithern on GitHub

MuseScore

Create, play and print beautiful sheet music

Nook Desktop

Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.

Spotube

A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
@KRTirtho on GitHub

Spot

Listen to music on Spotify
alextren.dev

Bitwig Studio

Modern music production and performance

Soundux

A cross-platform soundboard
@Soundux on GitHub

nuclear music player

A electron based music player

TuxGuitar

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

Resonance

Harmonize your listening experience
@nate-xyz on GitHub

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

FamiStudio

FamiStudio NES Music Editor

Sayonara

A lightweight Qt Audio player

VMPK

Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

GrandOrgue

Pipe organ simulator

Melody

A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

GMetronome

A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians

Byte

Rediscover your music

Headset

Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Helio Workstation

Helio Project libre music composition software

Vvave

Play your music collection
KDE

theBeat

Audio Player
vicr123.com

Polyphone

Create your own instruments to play your favorite music

HBud

Simple audio/video player and karaoke app written in Python and GTK4
@swanux on GitHub