Audio & Video EditingMidiMixerMusicPlayerRecorderSequencerTunerTV

258 results

GstPipelineStudio

Draw your own GStreamer pipeline...

Stochas

Stochas sequencer

Opentapes

Listen to Hip-Hop mixtapes

Napster

Napster for your handheld

Qoobar

Qoobar is a simple tags editor for classical music

Jamulus

Jamulus. Internet Jam Session Software

YUView

QT based, cross-platform YUV player with an advanced analytic toolset

Floodlight Presenter

Free, libre, open source presentation and lyrics program
floodlight.gitlab.io

Telly Skout

A convergent Kirigami TV guide
KDE

QCTools

Quality Control Tools for Video Preservation

Qcm

A Qt client for netease cloud music
@hypengw on GitHub

BWF MetaEdit

Embed, validate, and export BWF files metadata

AVI MetaEdit

Embed, validate, and export AVI files metadata

VapourSynth Editor

Editor for VapourSynth scripts

MediaConch

Implementation checker, policy checker, reporter, and fixer

Euterpe

Media player client for the Euterpe media server.
doycho.com

jammr client

Play with musicians over the internet

DV Analyzer

Analyze DV streams and report errors