Audio & Video

PulseAudio Volume Control

Adjust the volume level of hardware devices and applications
pulseaudio.org

PowerISO

A all-in-one CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tool

Clementine Music Player

Plays music files and Internet radio

Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

Peek

Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface

Elisa

Beautiful no-nonsense music player with online radio support
KDE

youtubedl-gui

A simple-to-use, cross-platform graphical interface for youtube-dl.

Audacious

Lightweight audio player

Video Trimmer

Trim videos quickly
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab

Clapper

Simple and modern GNOME media player
@rafostar on GitHub

Strawberry Music Player

A music player and collection organizer
strawberrymusicplayer.org

Monophony

Stream music from YouTube
@zehkira on GitLab

Tuner

Discover and listen to internet radio stations

G4Music

Play your music elegantly
@neithern on GitHub

fre:ac

Audio converter and CD ripper
freac.org

Haruna Media Player

Open source media player built with Qt/QML and libmpv.
KDE

MuseScore

Create, play and print beautiful sheet music

Nook Desktop

Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.

Webcamoid

Take photos and record videos with your webcam

Ardour

Digital Audio Workstation

Tauon Music Box

Play your music with style
@taiko2k on GitHub

Ultimate Media Downloader

Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
ktechpit.com

Sunshine

Self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight.

tidal-hifi

The web version of listen.tidal.com running in electron with hifi support thanks to widevine.

Jellyfin Server

The Free Software Media System

Tenacity

Record and edit audio files
tenacityaudio.org

LMMS

A music production application

Jitsi Meet

Jitsi Meet - Secure, Simple and Scalable Video Conferences

AudioTube

Convergent YouTube Music client
KDE

GPU Screen Recorder

A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
dec05eba.com