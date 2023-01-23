Gummi

by alexandervdm
The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Changes in version 0.8.3

about 1 year ago
Installed Size~11 MB
Download Size4 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,016
LicenseMIT License
Project Websitehttps://gummi.app/
Helphttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
editorlatex