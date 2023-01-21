Damask

by Link Dupont
drey.app
Install

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

Changes in version 0.2.0

about 1 month ago
Installed Size~1 MB
Download Size320 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs7,818
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
Helphttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Contribute Translationshttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Report an Issuehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

Run

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
Tags:
wallpaper